CHICAGO (CBS) — A CBS 2 exclusive: There’s new video of a COVID confrontation at a Costco in the northern suburbs.

A Chicago Public Schools teacher was arrested, accused of spitting on a man. It’s a crime she said she didn’t do. CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports the video may tell a different story.

From the start, the special education teacher said all accusations were false. Video from the exit of the Mettawa Costco now give more context.

It was another summer day of shopping last July. Customers going in and out of the store. Their faces blurred now for privacy reasons.

A man is seen pulling out a cart, then backing up. Another cart pushes his out of the way. A woman darts out from behind. She then abruptly turns around, making a beeline for the man.

She takes her mask off to confront him.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies said in that moment, Elizabeth Mach spat on him and said quote “I am a schoolteacher and I have COVID-19.”

They said she was mad the customer was not wearing a mask in the store. Another camera angle shows him without that face covering on and her following him out the doors.

Mach was charged with battery and disorderly conduct. Last week, a Lake County judge ruled she was not guilty of battery.

Court paperwork said Mach claims she went up the man because he called her an expletive.

She said what’s on the video is her yelling, not spitting. But Mach was found guilty of disorderly conduct, which is a misdemeanor.

Mach has to complete 50 hours of community service, 12 months of supervision and pay hundreds of dollars in court fees. She must also maintain her job with Chicago Public Schools where she is still employed.

Confrontations like hers were common last summer during what seemed be rash of COVID confrontations in stores around the country.

One in McHenry County, where a woman claimed “white power” and got into a fight. That incident also ended in charges being dropped.

Mach’s lawyer said neither he nor his client wants to speak. He said she is focused on moving past this incident.