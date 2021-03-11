LA GRANGE, Ill. (CBS) – A La Grange man has been charged in connection with a carjacking in La Grange Tuesday.
According to the Cook County Sheriff's office, David Herman Jr., 20, has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking.
Herman arranged to meet the seller of a Ford E250 van at a gas station and then carjacked the victim at gunpoint on March 9.
“[He] requested to take the van on a test drive to his bank to withdraw the funds,” the Sheriff’s office said. “While on the test drive, Herman pulled into the parking lot of Zoo Woods Forest Preserve in Riverside under the pretense of checking the engine components a second time. After checking the engine, Herman agreed to purchase the vehicle. When the seller attempted to reenter the vehicle, he observed Herman holding a handgun. The seller then fled and called the police.”
Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, officials found the stolen vehicle crashed on the side of I-80. After identifying the vehicle, Herman was arrested and taken to Cook County Sheriff's Police Headquarters for questioning.
Herman was issued a $150,000 bond at the Maywood Courthouse on the charge of aggravated vehicular hijacking.