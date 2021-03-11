A Year After Sports World Shut Down, DePaul Is Back In Big East Tourney With New MotivationMarch 11, 2020 was the day the sports world shut down. DePaul actually won their Big East Conference tourney opener that day.

Zach LaVine A Finalist To Play For Team USA In Tokyo OlympicsZach LaVine is in the mix to play for Team USA, for the first time, in the Olympics this summer in Tokyo.

Spring Training 2021: 2 Homers For Joc Pederson As Cubs Top RockiesThe Cubs took on the Colorado Rockies in Scottsdale Thursday afternoon.

Texans Hire Former Bears And Illini Coach Lovie Smith As Defensive CoordinatorSmith, who will also hold the title of associate head coach, coached at Illinois from 2016 until he was fired in December. He coached the Bears from 2004-12.

Northwestern Knocked Off By Minnesota In First Round Of Big Ten Conference TournamentTre Williams scored 14 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. 11 and Minnesota snapped a seven-game skid with a win over Northwestern in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Wednesday.

DePaul Clocks Providence And Advances To Big East QuarterfinalsJavon Freeman-Liberty and Charlie Moore each scored 21 points and DePaul surprised Providence in a Big East Conference tournament first round game Wednesday night.