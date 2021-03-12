CHICAGO (CBS)– New options are available for people in Cook County who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.
20K vaccine appointments open up in Cook County today at these locations:
Tinley Park Convention Center
Triton College
South Suburban College
North Riverside Health Center
Des Plaines
You’ll need to be in Phase 1A or 1B.
Register here: https://t.co/wNq7undqtP@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/rLfxBFrfah
— Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) March 12, 2021
South Suburban College, has the Pfizer vaccine and the Tinley Park Convention Center will have the Moderna vaccine.
Triton College and North Riverside Health Center will both have the Pfizer vaccine. Des Plaines, which currently has the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will have the Pfizer vaccine starting the week of March 15.
Only those in phase 1A or 1B are eligible at this time.
To sign up, head to vaccine.cookcountyil.gov. You can also call 833-308-1988.
This vaccine appointment opportunity comes just a few days after the United Center site started vaccinating thousands of people.
That site is now mostly serving communities in Chicago, hit hardest by COVID-19.