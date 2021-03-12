DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mugo Odigwe
CHICAGO (CBS)– New options are available for people in Cook County who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Up to 20,000 more first-dose appointments are opening up in a few hours.

South Suburban College, has the Pfizer vaccine and the Tinley Park Convention Center will have the Moderna vaccine.

Triton College and North Riverside Health Center will both have the Pfizer vaccine. Des Plaines, which currently has the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will have the Pfizer vaccine starting the week of March 15.

Only those in phase 1A or 1B are eligible at this time.

To sign up, head to vaccine.cookcountyil.gov. You can also call 833-308-1988.

This vaccine appointment opportunity comes just a few days after the United Center site started vaccinating thousands of people.

That site is now mostly serving communities in Chicago, hit hardest by COVID-19.