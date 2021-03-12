By Beth Lawrence Bria, CBS Chicago Web Producer
CHICAGO (CBS) — Englewood residents are speaking out against ex-offenders from outside the neighborhood moving into their area upon their release from prison.
The issue was brought forward when it was reported that Cayce Williams moved into the neighborhood from Crystal Lake, where he was originally released. Williams, convicted of the murder of a 20-month-old girl, was recently released from prison.
Quortney Kley was just 20 months old in 1997 when she was beaten to death. An autopsy later determined the little girl was also sexually assaulted.
Williams, her mother's then-boyfriend, then pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 48 years in prison. He was released after serving just half that time.
Concerned Englewood residents want to know why Williams was “organized out” of Crystal Lake and into Englewood.
“It raised a red flag in my mind,” said Nicole Vaughn, a concerned parent. “Out of all communities if Englewood doesn’t have enough challenges of its own. I’m concerned that this house that operates as a halfway house sits on the same block as a park — in eyeshot of an elementary school.”
Darryl Smith, who has three daughters, says he believes sex offenders should return to their own communities.
"If you live in Crystal Lake, you should re-enter Crystal Lake," he said. "If you live in Englewood, then return home to your family."
