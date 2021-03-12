CHICAGO (CBS) — Evanston police said three people were shot, two of them fatally, late Friday morning in the 1800 block of Hovland.
Authorities said three male adult victims were taken from the scene by the Evanston Fire Department to Evanston Hospital. Two were first listed as critically injured but later died. The other was described as having non-threatening injuries.
The alleged shooter is not in custody, police said. This suspect was described as a male wearing a dark hoodie and gray sweat pants and was last seen running northbound from the scene crossing Emerson.
#Evanston PD are in the 1800
Block of Hovland investigating a shooting. There are three male adult victims that have been transported from the scene. All three suffered gunshot wounds. Two are critically injured and one has non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/UI2Ggf7LEh
— Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) March 12, 2021
This is a developing story.