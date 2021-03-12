DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, Evanston, Evanston Police Department, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Evanston police said three people were shot, two of them fatally, late Friday morning in the 1800 block of Hovland.

All three suffered gunshot wounds. Police said the incident happened around 11: 46 a.m.

READ MORE: Minneapolis City Council Approves Record $27M Settlement With George Floyd’s Family

Authorities said three male adult victims were taken from the scene by the Evanston Fire Department to Evanston Hospital. Two were first listed as critically injured but later died. The other was described as having non-threatening injuries.

The alleged shooter is not in custody, police said. This suspect was described as a male wearing a dark hoodie and gray sweat pants and was last seen running northbound from the scene crossing Emerson.

Police are investigating.

READ MORE: Probe Faults Rochester's Mayor, Officials For Keeping Daniel Prude's Death A Secret

MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: How Expanded Credit Works And Why It Means More Money To Parents

This is a developing story.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff