CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday will be a beautiful March day in Chicago with temperatures in the mid 50s, about 10 degrees above normal, but it will be cooler near the lake. Expect sunny skies with a very light southwest wind.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with winds turning to the north. Overnight we will “spring forward” one hour as we begin Daylight Saving Time.
The clouds increase for Sunday as the next weather system approaches from the southwest. expect a mostly cloudy Sunday with breezy conditions. There will be a slight chance for a sprinkle. Northeast winds at 20 mph can gust to 30 mph. Expect a high of 48 degrees but cooler near the lake.
Monday brings colder temps, near 40, with a wintry mix.
Forecast:
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 55.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds, 40. “Spring forward.”
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and 48. (Chance of a stray sprinkle)
Monday: A wintry mix and 40 degrees.