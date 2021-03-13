CHICAGO (CBS) — An autopsy has ruled the death of a 3-month-old boy from Elgin on Friday to be a homicide, after the infant was hospitalized days earlier, having suffered blunt force head injuries.
Elgin Police said officers responded to an apartment building near Longwood Place and Garden Crescent Drive shortly after 9 a.m. Monday for a call of a child in medical distress.
The boy, Malik Davis, was taken to AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin, and later transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he died on Friday afternoon, according to Elgin police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
An autopsy on Saturday afternoon determined Malik died of blunt force head injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide.
It was not immediately clear how Malik suffered the injuries.
Elgin police said their investigation of the case is ongoing, and detectives from the Major Investigations Division are asking anyone with any information for this incident to contact the Major Investigation Division at 847-289-2600.
Anonymous tips also can be provided by calling the crime line at 847-695-4195 or texting 847411 and including ELGINPD in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information.