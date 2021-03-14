CHICAGO (CBS) — As expected, Illinois (23-6) secured a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
They will face 16th seeded Drexel (12-7) in a first round game in the Midwest Region Friday.
Loyola-Chicago (24-4) gets a #8 seed in the same bracket as the Illini. The Ramblers will take on 9th seeded Georgia Tech (17-8), the ACC Tournament Champions, also on Friday.
If the Ramblers and Illini win their first-round games, they will meet in the second round on Sunday.
Illinois found out their NCAA Tournament fate just after finishing off a 91-88 win in overtime over Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament championship game. It's the Illini's first Big Ten tourney title since 2005. They made it all the way to the national championship game that year.
Game times, locations, and broadcast networks will be announced later.