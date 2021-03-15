CHICAGO (CBS)– Three people were shot while driving in the Austin neighborhood Monday morning.
According to police, the victims were driving in the 5500 bock of West Rice Street, just before 11 a.m., when shots were fired from a black Jeep.
Police said the victims drove themselves to the 15th District Police Department where they were assisted.
A 23-year-old woman was shot in the head and taken to Loyal Medical Center in critical condition. A 50-year-old woman was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital.
A 51-year-old man was also taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left hand and leg.
No one is in custody and police are investigating.