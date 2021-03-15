CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working For Chicago to get you back to work.
READ MORE: Woman With Gunshot Wounds Among 4 Injured In Fiery Crash In Portage Park
The Italian beef restaurant chain, Buona is hiring for 500 new positions.READ MORE: Stroke Survivor Jack Donohue Dances His Way To Recovery; 'We Started Out With Ballroom, And I Wasn’t very Good At Leading'
There will be 300 employees hired at existing locations and 200 more positions will be needed at new restaurants, opening this year.
All experience levels are being hired.MORE NEWS: Grammys 2021: Complete List Of Winners And Nominees
If you are interested, check out the company’s website.