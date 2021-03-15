CHICAGO (AP) — A Black Catholic church on Chicago’s South Side is waging an unusually fierce fight with the archdiocese over its investigation of decades-old sexual abuse allegations against a popular activist priest.
St. Sabina Church is a close-knit community that’s been a social activism hub for 40 years under the Rev. Michael Pfleger.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Wintry Mix, Snow Falling Across Area
But the white priest’s job, his reputation in a Black community that’s long respected him, and the parish’s future are in jeopardy because of abuse allegations leveled against him by three men, two of whom are Black and a third whose race hasn’t been made public.
ONLY ON 2: Two Brother Claim Father Pfleger Abused Them As BoysREAD MORE: Off-Duty CPD Officer Shot Near South Stony Island
Parishioners have written letters, held demonstrations and challenged the accusers accounts.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Illinois: More Than 1.5 Million People Fully Vaccinated; Daily Case Count Drops To 8-Month Low