Big Ten Has Record 9 NCAA Tourney Teams; 4 Get 1 Or 2 SeedsThe Big Ten again has more teams in the NCAA Tournament than any other conference, including a pair of No. 1 seeds and two No. 2s among its record nine teams in the Big Dance.

March Madness 2021: TV Schedule, Full Bracket, How To WatchThe schedule for the first three days of NCAA Tournament is set beginning with First Four play on Thursday, March 18.

Illini Secure No. 1 Seed In NCAA Tournament, Loyola Gets No. 8 Seed In Same BracketAs expected, Illinois (23-6) secured a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Patrick Williams Scores 23 As Bulls Beat RaptorsRookie Patrick Williams had a career-best 23 points to lead the Chicago Bulls past the Toronto Raptors Sunday night.

No. 3 Illinois Beats No. 9 Ohio State To Take Big Ten TitleNo. 3 Illinois accomplished one major goal. The next one will be even more difficult.

Spring Training 2021: Strong Pitching By Lance Lynn As White Sox Top Oakland A'sThe White Sox were in Mesa taking on the Oakland A’s in Spring Training action Sunday.