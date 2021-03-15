CHICAGO (CBS) — About 400 members of the Illinois National Guard returned home on Monday after spending the past several weeks helping with security efforts in the nation’s capital.
They arrived at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria on Monday morning.
Gov. JB Pritzker sent 500 members of the Illinois National Guard to Washington D.C. in January at the Pentagon’s request, after the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
They joined thousands of other members of the National Guard from across the U.S. in assisting federal and local law enforcement agencies with security around D.C. in the weeks after the Capitol riot.
"Since January hundreds of the brave men and women of the Illinois National Guard have been in D.C. to support the U.S. Department of Defense's mission to protect our nation's capital. They have done their duty with pride and immeasurable selflessness and I am proud to welcome them back home," Pritzker said in a statement. "On behalf of the entire State of Illinois, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the Illinois National Guard and their ongoing commitment to protecting our state and the entire nation."
About 100 members of the Illinois National Guard volunteered to stay in D.C. until about mid-May to continue supporting U.S. Capitol Police. A total of about 2,300 National Guard Members will be part of the ongoing mission.
