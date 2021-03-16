CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Tuesday released surveillance images of two people who are wanted in relation to the shooting of an off-duty Chicago Police officer a day earlier.

The officer was shot while driving at 89th Street and Stony Island Avenue early Monday afternoon.

One of the subjects being sought was wearing a black hooded sweat shirt with a Bible verse, Isaiah 43:1, on the front, reading, “But now, this is what the Lord says; he who created you, Jacob; he who formed you, Israel; Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by name you are mine.” The sweat shirt has a Bible scene with an angel on it on the back.

The subject was also wearing distinctive sneakers with red laces and a red and yellow design.

The second subject was seen wearing black pants with a hooded gray coat.

Police said the suspects may have been driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross with Illinois license plate A Q20084. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, the vehicle was found abandoned with the horn blaring near 91st Street and Williams Avenue in the West Chesterfield neighborhood.

Evidence markers were placed on top of the hood of the abandoned vehicle and also at the base of a garbage can. Sources said shell casings were found on the hood of the car.

Sources also say items from the vehicle were found at the base of the garbage can. Detectives were taking pictures inside the garbage can while at the scene.

“They found the car over here by our house. It’s just unbelievable. We have nothing like this,” said Dyvonna Moss, who lives nearby. “It’s sad about the police officer off duty that got shot. This is crazy. This is crazy.”

A source said the vehicle was rented from Avis by fraudulent means and had not been reported stolen.

While the vehicle was found Tuesday morning, sources said it is believed the vehicle was abandoned Monday night sometime after the shooting.

At 12:21 p.m. Monday, the off-duty officer was in a Jeep at a light at 89th Street and Stony Island Avenue when two people in a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross started shooting directly at his vehicle. Sources said a rear-seat passenger was among those firing a weapon.

The officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen following the shooting at 12:21 p.m. According to CPD Superintendent David Brown once officers heard about what happened through ShotSpotter, they immediately went to the scene and took him to the hospital.

“These three heroic women who, in my opinion, without their intervention, quick, quick thinking, to get him transported quickly as possible, got him in a surgery, likely saved his life,” Brown said. “(It) just was the most heartwarming thing that we’ve heard today.”

A doctor at the hospital said the officer sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The doctor said the officer suffered life-threatening injuries, but was out of surgery late Monday and was doing well and in fair condition.

“He’s doing best as can be expected, and he’s doing well,” said U of C Medical Center surgeon Dr. Susan Rowell. “There are always potential complications that can arise.”

Brown said the officer is a four-year veteran of CPD who works in the South Chicago (4th) District. Police said the officer is 32 years old. Brown would not release the officer’s name but gave a little more information about him.

“He’s well liked. It’s been an outpouring of offers. We really had to really put the stop sign up, because offers just kept coming and kept coming,” Brown said. “But he’s well liked, hard working and we’re just grateful for this hospital, the doctor, and the things that they’ve done to bring him to this point. Without any further comments, we want to try to respect the family’s privacy concerns.”

The superintendent said a motive for the shooting is not clear. Brown said the off-duty officer was stopped at a traffic light in his car. The suspects pulled up beside him and began firing into the officer’s personal vehicle.

“We don’t know at this point. The circumstances suggest several different narratives of what this might be,” Brown said. “Could be a misidentification, could be road rage, could be carjacking. We just don’t know. It’s too early to tell, given the circumstances.”

Late Monday, CBS 2’s Le Mignot’s source said the off-duty officer had been working out at a gym on 115th Street, and a car followed him all the way from the parking lot of the gym to 89th Street. At that point, the driver pulled behind the officer, and the occupant or occupants got out and started shooting at him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two Detectives at (312) 747-8271.