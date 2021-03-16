CHICAGO (CBS) — Four ride share operators were all robbed this month, in the same block of 1800 South Avers Avenue in North Lawndale.
The first happened on March 4, 2021 around 12:55 pm. The others occurred on the 6, 13 and 15 at various times. Police state that the offenders are two men between the ages of 18-20.
The offenders would order a ride share, batter the driver and then forcefully demand the victim's property or car. Police can not yet confirm if these four incidents were all carjackings or what was stolen from the drivers.
The Area Four Bureau of Detectives is investigating.