Blackhawks Fall To Florida Panthers, Lose Fourth In Five GamesAleksander Barkov scored a tiebreaking short-handed goal in the third period, and the Florida Panthers beat the slumping Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

Northwestern Women Make NCAA Tournament For First Time Since 2015The Northwestern women are in the tourney for first time since 2015.

Spring Training 2021: Game Ends In Tie As Cubs, White Sox Go Head-To-HeadThe Cubs and White Sox went head-to-head in Cactus League action Monday.

DePaul Fires Blue Demons Basketball Head Coach Dave LeitaoDePaul men’s basketball coach Dave Leitao was fired on Monday.

Big Ten Has Record 9 NCAA Tourney Teams; 4 Get 1 Or 2 SeedsThe Big Ten again has more teams in the NCAA Tournament than any other conference, including a pair of No. 1 seeds and two No. 2s among its record nine teams in the Big Dance.