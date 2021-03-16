CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools is planning to offer in-person learning for high school students, starting on April 19.
In a letter from CPS CEO Janice Jackson, parents will have the option to send their children back into classrooms, mostly with their assigned e-learning teachers. Teaching models will vary between schools, but CPS, working with the Chicago Teachers' Union, aims to provide in-person instruction for "nearly all interested students" at least two days per week. It will be the first time high school students will return to school since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring.
CPS Elementary Schools have already reopened. Pre-kindergarten and special education students returned in mid January.
CPS started the year with remote learning due to the pandemic and had been negotiating with CTU on a return to classroom instruction. Earlier in the summer, CPS was planning on a mix of in-person and remote learning, but backed off after objections from parents and the union.
"Providing high school students the option to safely return on April 19 is a top priority for the district, and we will continue meeting regularly with CTU representatives as we strive to reach a consensus that provides the smoothest possible transition for our families and staff," Jackson said in her letter. "Negotiations are ongoing with CTU and we will continue to provide updates to families as discussions proceed."
Families can learn more at the CPS high school townhall tomorrow, Wednesday, March 17, at 5 p.m. Please register at bit.ly/HStownhall2 in advance.