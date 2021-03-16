DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Lake County Indiana, Marijuana Convictions

LOWELL, Ind. (CBS) — Indiana State Police first stopped a man for a moving violation but then arrested him for possessing 1,275 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle on Tuesday.

State police said around 11:15 a.m., driver Christopher S. Colburn, 31, from McKinleyville, California, was stopped at the Lowell exit of I-65. After a canine sniff outside of the vehicle, 38 large boxes and six garbage bags were discovered inside of his van.

I-65 Marijuana Bust

(Credit: Indiana State Police)

Inside of these boxes were 1,264 smaller bags that each contained 1.5 pounds of marijuana, state police said.

I-65 Marijuana Bust

(Credit: Indiana State Police)

I-65 Marijuana Bust

(Credit: Indiana State Police)

Police estimated the total value of the marijuana to be $5.7-8.5 million.

He was taken to the Lake County Jail and is preliminarily charged with dealing and possession of Marijuana with a prior conviction level 5 and 6 felonies in Indiana.

