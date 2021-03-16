LOWELL, Ind. (CBS) — Indiana State Police first stopped a man for a moving violation but then arrested him for possessing 1,275 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle on Tuesday.
State police said around 11:15 a.m., driver Christopher S. Colburn, 31, from McKinleyville, California, was stopped at the Lowell exit of I-65. After a canine sniff outside of the vehicle, 38 large boxes and six garbage bags were discovered inside of his van.
Inside of these boxes were 1,264 smaller bags that each contained 1.5 pounds of marijuana, state police said.
Police estimated the total value of the marijuana to be $5.7-8.5 million.
He was taken to the Lake County Jail and is preliminarily charged with dealing and possession of Marijuana with a prior conviction — level 5 and 6 felonies in Indiana.