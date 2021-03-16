CHICAGO (CBS)– Ravinia Festival announced plans to reopen with live music in July for the 2021 season.
Organizers said the venue, located in Highland Park, will open in accordance with guidance from state and local health officials and consultation with Northwestern Medicine.
All concerts at will take place outside in the open-air pavilion, with reduced audience capacity, and distanced seating on the lawn. There will also be reduced capacity in the dining facilities.
Officials said the number of artists on stage will also be reduced.
The full 2021 concert lineup will be announced at the end of April on the Ravinia website. Further safety protocol will also be announced.