CHICAGO(CBS) – Police on Tuesday released a community alert warning of a string of armed robberies that have taken place in recent days.

In each incident, two unknown offenders entered businesses and announced a robbery. At least one offender was armed with a handgun. The offenders proceeded to rob the business and business employees of money, police said.

In all three incidents, the offenders fled in a gray/silver Lexus vehicle with a white paper temporary plate, said police.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

• 2100 block of W. North Ave. on March 10, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

• 3700 block of W. Lyndale St. on March 15, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

• 2100 block of N .Central Park Ave. on March 15, 2021 at 5:07 p.m.

The suspects are described as two black males standing approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall. One offender is between 17-25 years old. The second offender is in his 20’s, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.