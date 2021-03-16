Sister Jean Will Be Going To Indianapolis To Cheer On Her Loyola RamblersSister Jean is 101 and still up for dancin' – she’s headed to Indianapolis to cheer on her Loyola Ramblers in the NCAA Tournament.

Chicago Bears Reportedly Sign QB Andy Dalton To One-Year DealAfter letting Mitchell Trubisky head to free agency, the Chicago Bears reportedly have signed former Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal.

Spring Training Report: Has Shohei Ohtani Finally Returned To Form?Spring Training Report looks at a seemingly healthy Shohei Ohtani, Jacob deGrom's increasing velocity and teams' plans to have fans in seats.

How To Play CBS Chicago's Bracket ChallengeThe tournament is almost here which means it is time to get ready to fill our your bracket! Why not come play with us for a chance to win $1,000?

Blackhawks Fall To Florida Panthers, Lose Fourth In Five GamesAleksander Barkov scored a tiebreaking short-handed goal in the third period, and the Florida Panthers beat the slumping Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

Northwestern Women Make NCAA Tournament For First Time Since 2015The Northwestern women are in the tourney for first time since 2015.