CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were arrested on Sunday just 10 minutes after they unsuccessfully shot at and attempted to carjack a 45 year old man in North Lawndale.
Dakari Davis, 20, and Ladon Braxton, 20, were on the 3800 block of West 13th Street when they failed to steal the man’s car. The men then successfully carjacked a 23 year old female witness who watched their first attempt.
Police briefly chased them on foot and also recovered a weapon at the scene.
Braxton and Davis have been charged two felony counts of attempted murder, one felony count each for attempted and possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.