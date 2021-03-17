CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain moves in Wednesday night and continues Thursday.
Winds may be gusty in the morning.
A Lakeshore Flood Advisory starts at 4 a.m. and runs through 11 a.m. Friday. Gusty winds along the lake may bring minor lakeshore flooding and waves 8 to 13 feet.
A Wind Advisory starts at 7 a.m. Thursday and continues until 7 p.m.
The low for Wednesday night is 36, while the high for Thursday is 40.
Rain ends Thursday and sunny skies return for Friday through Monday. Temperatures rise to the 60s by Sunday.