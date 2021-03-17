DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Lakeshore Flood Advisory, RealTime Weather, Robb Ellis, Weather, Wind Advisory

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain moves in Wednesday night and continues Thursday.

Winds may be gusty in the morning.

READ MORE: IRS Tax Filing Deadline Being Pushed Back To May 17
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: 03.17.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory starts at 4 a.m. and runs through 11 a.m. Friday. Gusty winds along the lake may bring minor lakeshore flooding and waves 8 to 13 feet.

READ MORE: Cook County Suburbs To Open Vaccine Eligibility For Adults With Underlying Health Conditions On Monday
Wind Advisory: 03.17.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

A Wind Advisory starts at 7 a.m. Thursday and continues until 7 p.m.

The low for Wednesday night is 36, while the high for Thursday is 40.

MORE NEWS: Third Stimulus Check: When Will Your $1,400 Economic Impact Payment Arrive?
Weekend Forecast(: 03.17.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Rain ends Thursday and sunny skies return for Friday through Monday. Temperatures rise to the 60s by Sunday.

High Temperatures: 03.17.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

7 Day Forecast: 03.17.21

(Credit: CBS 2)