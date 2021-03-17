DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, rain, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain is on the way.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures near 45 degrees and cooler by the lake.

READ MORE: Army Vet Sues Former Restaurant Business Partners, Claiming They Defrauded Him Out Of Hundreds Of Thousands In Failed West Town Venture

Rain returns the forecast with storms arriving in the evening. High winds are also expected as rain continues into Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: Search Underway For Suspect After 'Multiple Homicide' In Sheridan, Illinois; Residents Advised To Stay Home

Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been issued for Thursday from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eight to 13-foot waves are expected to cause flooding.

Half and inch to 1 inch of rain is possible in areas north of I-80. One to 2 inches of rain is expected south of I-80 during the storm.

MORE NEWS: 2 Men Kidnapped, Robbed After Meeting Woman They Met Online; 4 People Arrested

Sunshine returns Friday through the weekend with temperatures climbing to the 50s and 60s.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff