CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain is on the way.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures near 45 degrees and cooler by the lake.
Rain returns the forecast with storms arriving in the evening. High winds are also expected as rain continues into Thursday afternoon.
Lakeshore Flood Advisory has been issued for Thursday from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eight to 13-foot waves are expected to cause flooding.
Half and inch to 1 inch of rain is possible in areas north of I-80. One to 2 inches of rain is expected south of I-80 during the storm.
Sunshine returns Friday through the weekend with temperatures climbing to the 50s and 60s.