Double Homicide, LaSalle County, shooting deaths

CHICAGO (CBS) – In LaSalle County, a couple was shot and killed inside their home, and their daughter’s ex-husband is now under arrest.

It was just before 10:00 Tuesday night, when a woman called police saying her ex-husband was outside her home, trying to get inside.

When officers arrived, he was gone. A short time later, a neighbor found the bodies of the woman’s parents.

Police later discovered the ex-husband, walking in a nearby field.

