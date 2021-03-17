CHICAGO (CBS) – In LaSalle County, a couple was shot and killed inside their home, and their daughter’s ex-husband is now under arrest.
It was just before 10:00 Tuesday night, when a woman called police saying her ex-husband was outside her home, trying to get inside.READ MORE: Mayor "Outraged" And "Horrified" – Demands Police Reforms Following CBS 2 Investigation Exposing 10-Year-Old Was Repeatedly Sexually Assaulted While Abusers Remained Free
When officers arrived, he was gone. A short time later, a neighbor found the bodies of the woman’s parents.READ MORE: CPS Reports Progress With Getting Its Staff Vaccinated For COVID-19, But There Is A Long Way To Go
Police later discovered the ex-husband, walking in a nearby field.MORE NEWS: 70 Hotel Workers Mistakenly Receive COVID-19 Vaccines At Trump Tower Mass Vaccination Event Before They Were Eligible