CHICAGO (CBS) — Serial Stowaway Marilyn Hartman is expected to appear in bond court on Wednesday at noon.
Just two days after we heard her speak for the first time in an interview with CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards, Hartman was arrested again Tuesday.
Chicago Police confirmed that Hartman, 69, was arrested by its officers at O’Hare International Airport for criminal trespass.
A source told Edwards that Hartman's ankle bracelet was apparently not initially pinging — so she snuck away from custody at the West Side halfway house where sources said she is residing.
The Cook County Sheriff’s office reported its Electronic Monitoring Unit investigators tracked her movement by the GPS on her ankle bracelet. The sheriff’s office was notified that Hartman had left the residential facility, and began looking for her right away.
The sheriff’s office said they notified Chicago Police that Hartman appeared to be headed to the airport and was in the area of Terminal 1 at 1:38 p.m.
A source said the Transportation Security Administration is familiar enough with Hartman that they spotted her and notified law enforcement. She made it to Terminal 2, but did not get farther than that. Meanwhile, an alarm siren was activated on Hartman's device and she was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff’s office is planning to seek approval for a felony escape charge against Hartman.