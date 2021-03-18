CHICAGO (CBS) — West suburban Aurora is continuing its push to vaccinate as many people as quickly as it can, holding its fourth and largest mass vaccination clinic this month.
Officials said all 3,000 appointments at Mass Vax Aurora #4 were booked within 20 minutes when they opened earlier this week.
The clinic is being hosted at the former Carson Pirie Scott building at 970 N. Lake St.
It will be four times larger than Aurora's first mass vaccination clinic held on March 2.