DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:40th Street, Bronzeville, Calumet Avenue, carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was carjacked Thursday night in Bronzeville.

Around 9 p.m., the carjackers struck at 40th Street and Calumet Avenue.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Sunshine For The Weekend

Police said a man called 911 to report his 2021 Nissan Versa was taken at gunpoint.

READ MORE: Woman Says IDES Told Her Stimulus Meant End Of Unemployment Benefits; IDES Told Us It Was Probably A Scammer, But It Wasn't

Officers remained on the scene as of the 10 p.m. hour.

MORE NEWS: Light Poles Fall In Streeterville, Edgebrook Amid Strong Winds

Further details were not immediately available.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff