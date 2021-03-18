CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was carjacked Thursday night in Bronzeville.
Around 9 p.m., the carjackers struck at 40th Street and Calumet Avenue.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Sunshine For The Weekend
Police said a man called 911 to report his 2021 Nissan Versa was taken at gunpoint.READ MORE: Woman Says IDES Told Her Stimulus Meant End Of Unemployment Benefits; IDES Told Us It Was Probably A Scammer, But It Wasn't
Officers remained on the scene as of the 10 p.m. hour.MORE NEWS: Light Poles Fall In Streeterville, Edgebrook Amid Strong Winds
Further details were not immediately available.