CHICAGO (CBS) — Winds are gusty, but expected to diminish this evening.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, issues on the lake will follow thereafter.
Then get ready for one of the nicest weekends of the year so far!
The Wind Advisory will expire at 7:00 p.m. The Lakeshore Flood Advisory expires at 11:00 a.m.
Tonight: Clearing and Breezy. Low 28.
Tomorrow: Sunny. High 49.
Extended Forecast: Sunshine for the weekend! And we're warming up. Mid 50s for Saturday and low 60s for Sunday. Then temps stay near 60 next week.