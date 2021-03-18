DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Winds are gusty, but expected to diminish this evening.

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, issues on the lake will follow thereafter.

(Credit: CBS)

Then get ready for one of the nicest weekends of the year so far!

(Credit: CBS)

The Wind Advisory will expire at 7:00 p.m. The Lakeshore Flood Advisory expires at 11:00 a.m.

Tonight: Clearing and Breezy. Low 28.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High 49.

Extended Forecast: Sunshine for the weekend! And we’re warming up. Mid 50s for Saturday and low 60s for Sunday. Then temps stay near 60 next week.

(Credit: CBS)

 