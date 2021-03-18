CHICAGO (CBS) — The man suspected in the double murder of his ex-wife’s parents in Sheridan, Illinois is being held on a $5 million bond.
Donald Fredres, 37, was charged with six counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a weapon.
According to LaSalle County officials, Janel Johnson, 37, called police after shots were fired into her home, located at 805 W. Church Street, just before 10 p.m on Tuesday. When police arrived, they found a black Cadillac parked in the victim’s driveway.
Johnson tried to reach her parents by phone, and when they did not answer, she called a neighbor.
Police said the neighbor looked through a window and saw the victim’s mother on the floor bleeding. Officers arrived at the house in Sheridan, Illinois, just 3 to 4 miles away from Johnson’s house, and found that both parents had been fatally shot.
Johnson talked with police and determined the suspect was her ex-husband Donald A. Fredres. He was taken into custody around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday after he was found walking in a field just north of the Sheridan Correctional Center, according to LaSalle County officials.
The suspect’s handgun has not been recovered.