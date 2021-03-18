Blackhawks Fall To Tampa Bay Lightning For Third Straight LossAndrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves for his 10th consecutive victory, rookie Ross Colton broke a third-period tie with his second career goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Spring Training 2021: Arrieta Strikes Out 5, Marisnick Hits 3-Run Homer As Cubs Beat ClevelandThe Cubs took on the Cleveland Indians in Goodyear, Arizona in Cactus League action on Thursday.

Spring Training 2021: Dallas Keuchel Struggles In First Start, But White Sox Beat RoyalsIn Cactus League action Thursday, Dallas Keuchel made his first start of the spring for the White Sox.

ViacomCBS And NFL Reach New Agreement, Now Multiplatform Home Of League Through 2033The NFL on CBS will continue for a while into the future.

Former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky Signs One-Year Deal With BillsFollowing a disappointing four years with the Chicago Bears, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is heading to Buffalo, after agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the Bills.

'I Have All Four Of Those One Seeds Getting To The Elite Eight,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteGonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Illinois come into the NCAA Tournament as the top seeds, but it's unlikely all four will make it to the Final Four.