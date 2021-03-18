GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) — In Cactus League action Thursday, Dallas Keuchel made his first start of the spring for the White Sox.
He got roughed up a bit by the Kansas City Royals. Michael Taylor hit a bases-clearing double, and Keuchel did not get out of the first.
He did return, allowing five in two and a third innings.
Billy Hamilton had a two-run double for the Sox.
The White Sox did go on to win 9-7.