By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago White Sox, Dallas Keuchel, Kansas City Royals, Spring Training, Spring Training 2021

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) — In Cactus League action Thursday, Dallas Keuchel made his first start of the spring for the White Sox.

He got roughed up a bit by the Kansas City Royals. Michael Taylor hit a bases-clearing double, and Keuchel did not get out of the first.

He did return, allowing five in two and a third innings.

Billy Hamilton had a two-run double for the Sox.

The White Sox did go on to win 9-7.

