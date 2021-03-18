CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking for a woman who attempted to kidnap a small child from her mother’s arms in Brighton Park.
On Wednesday, a mother was walking with her child on the 3100 block of West 40th Street, when a woman exited a white van with tinted windows and approached them.
The offender, described as a Hispanic woman, 46-50 years old with brown curly hair, light brown skin and slender build, asked to hold the child. When the mother refused, the woman grabbed the child by the arm and attempted to pull the child away from the mother. The mother was able to escape with the child by holding onto her child's left hand tightly.
The driver of the van was described as a Hispanic man, 46-50 years old with brown curly hair, light brown skin and slender build.
Police are still searching for the offenders and the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.