CHICAGO (CBS)– A teen and two men have been charged in the kidnapping and robbery of two men that had set up online dates within hours of each other.
Jahziah McDonald, 18, and Jeremiyah Mannie, 18, along with a 17-year-old girl are now facing charges in the scheme.
Tuesday night, the two victims showed up at different times to a Kenwood apartment for the date. Shortly after arriving, they were beaten had their car stolen and forced to withdraw cash at an ATM.
All three are expected in bond court Friday morning.