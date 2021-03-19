CHICAGO (CBS) — Ready to head back to some of Chicago’s tastiest restaurants? Or sample some new places you’ve thought about going to?
Chicago Restaurant Week starts Friday March 19 with many options for those who want to dine indoors or take their food to go.
More than 250 eateries will be participating in the event which wraps up April 4.
The prices exclude beverages, tax, tip and delivery fees.
Click here for a list of participating restaurants and their menus.