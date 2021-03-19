CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools is extending its deadline for students who want to resume in-person learning.
The deadline to register for in-person learning is Tuesday March 23.
“Tens of thousands of CPS students have safely returned to the classroom, and we want to ensure all interested families have the option to learn in person when the fourth quarter begins on April 19,” said CPS CEO Janice Jackson in a news release.
According to CPS, all families of students who've not returned were sent pot-in forms.
“This is the final chance families will have this school year to choose in-person learning for their children. If you receive a reminder and the details of your choice for the fourth quarter are correct, no further action is required,” Jackson said.
Jackson added that talks with the Chicago Teachers Union "are progressing" in terms of a final agreement to in-person learning, an agreement CTU has said is not in place.
“We hope to welcome back students on April 19. School leaders will tailor specific learning models to suit the needs of their school communities, but our goal is to offer nearly every student who wants to come back to school at least two days of in-person instruction per week,” Jackson said.