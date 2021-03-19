DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — The PAWS Pet Of The Week is Tarzan!

He’s a very cute one-year-old lab mix who loves pleasing people by learning new tricks in training class.

Not only is Tarzan a very smart pup, he can also be a loveable, cuddling goofball, too. True to his name, Tarzan loves being outside. He would love to move into a home with a big backyard.

Tarzan is one of many adorable dogs and cats available for adoption at PAWS Chicago right now through the in-person and virtual adoption process.

Click here or visit the PAWS Chicago website to learn more.

And if you want to help PAWS make a difference, be a volunteer! In-person and remote opportunities are available.

Find out how to help by clicking here or going to PAWSChicago.org/volunteer.