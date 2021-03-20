CHICAGO (CBS) — A 5-year-old boy has died after he was struck by an SUV in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood late Friday night.
Shortly after 11 p.m. a 44-year-old driver lost control of an SUV near Marquette and Lowe after hitting an electrical box, Chicago police say.
That caused him to crash into the boy, who was walking on a sidewalk with his family.
They were not hurt, but the boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver and his passenger were also hospitalized, though none of their injuries were serious.
Police are investigating.