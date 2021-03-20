DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights, Arlington Heights Police, car crash, fatal crash

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – A man is dead after driving over a median at high speeds and into a residential fence in Arlington Heights.

Police said on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., several separate witnesses saw a silver minivan driving at a high speed eastbound on Algonquin Road in Arlington Heights. The car traveled across a raised center median and crashed into a residential fence west of Kennicott Avenue, finally striking a tree.

One is dead after a silver minivan crashed through a residential fence and hit a tree. Credits: Arlington Heights Police

The driver, a man in his 20’s, succumbed to his injuries upon impact. First responders found the minivan driver entrapped and unresponsive. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine an official manner and cause. The identification of the deceased will not be released pending notification of family.

The Arlington Heights police said investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released this evening. The police have closed Algonquin Road between Golf Road and New Wilke Road for investigation.

