ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – A man is dead after driving over a median at high speeds and into a residential fence in Arlington Heights.
Police said on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., several separate witnesses saw a silver minivan driving at a high speed eastbound on Algonquin Road in Arlington Heights. The car traveled across a raised center median and crashed into a residential fence west of Kennicott Avenue, finally striking a tree.READ MORE: Protesters Rally, March In Logan Square Against Hate Crimes Targeting Asian-Americans; Other Events Held Around Country
The driver, a man in his 20’s, succumbed to his injuries upon impact. First responders found the minivan driver entrapped and unresponsive. There were no passengers in the vehicle.READ MORE: Officer Shot In Hand In South Austin; Suspect Surrenders After Barricading Himself Inside Building
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine an official manner and cause. The identification of the deceased will not be released pending notification of family.MORE NEWS: 2 Security Officers Attacked By Mourners Leaving Funeral At Mount Hope Cemetery
The Arlington Heights police said investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released this evening. The police have closed Algonquin Road between Golf Road and New Wilke Road for investigation.