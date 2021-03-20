CHICAGO (CBS) — A gunman is barricaded in a building at 207 North LaCrosse Avenue in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood after shooting a Chicago police officer Saturday morning. Police are evacuating people in the area.

Police say they cannot confirm whether the gunman has any hostages inside.

Officers were responding to a call of shots fired in the area when someone from nearby came and began shooting. It is unclear if the gunman was involved in the initial shooting that led to the shots fired call.

Chicago Police are keeping everyone far away from the scene right now, but we're told this is the part of South Austin with the active gunman Gunman is barricaded in this building, says Supt Brown@cbschicago | 📸: Google Earth pic.twitter.com/G43gm3IrQq — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) March 20, 2021

The female officer was shot in her hand in the 100 block of North Lacrosse in the 15th Police District, according to police. She was shot in the hand and taken to Mount Sinai hospital.

This is the 16th officer shot in 2021, according to Chicago police.

Another officer was transported to a hospital by the Chicago Fire Department after experiencing chest pains.

CFD is on the scene to support CPD in their response. They are reporting no civilian injuries.

This is a developing story.