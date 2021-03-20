CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot early Saturday morning during a carjacking, Chicago police confirm.
It happened just before 3 a.m. near Race and Long avenues.
Chicago police say the teen was in his car when someone came up, shot him in the leg and stomach and then took off in his car.
The boy was taken to a hospital in serious condition and was unable to give police any more details.
No one is in custody.