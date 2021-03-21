CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 1,431 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 22 deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,221,863, including 21,081 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, 70,102 tests were reported to the state for a total of 19,629,022.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Indiana: Officials Report 779 New Cases, 21 Additional Deaths
As of Saturday night, 1,132 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 236 were in intensive care and 97 were on ventilators.READ MORE: Nun-And-Done: Loyola Chicago Stuns Top-Seeded Illinois 71-58
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from March 14 to March 20 is 2.5%
On Saturday 75,380 COVID-19 vaccine doses were reportedly administered in the state, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily to 95,171. As of Saturday night, 4,706,502 vaccines have been administered in the state, including 361,886 for longterm care facilities.MORE NEWS: Suspect Charged With 5 Counts Of Attempted Murder In Shooting Of Chicago Police Officer, Barricaded Standoff
The total number of vaccines delivered or allocated to Illinois is currently5,756,795.