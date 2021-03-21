CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday reported 779 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 21 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 677,905 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 12,536, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 410 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.READ MORE: Nun-And-Done: Loyola Chicago Stuns Top-Seeded Illinois 71-58
So far, 3,215,271 people have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,210,529 on Saturday. A total of 8,649,905 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported in the state since Feb. 26, 2020.
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers 45 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, and educators and school support staff through grade 12 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Registration for people 40 and older will open on Monday.
ISDH will host three pop-up vaccination clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Tuesday through Thursday at the following locations:READ MORE: Coronavirus In Illinois: 1,431 New COVID-19 Cases, Including 22 Deaths
Elkhart Housing Authority
1396 Benham Ave.
Elkhart, IN 46516
River City Church Community Center
2842 Old U.S. 231
Lafayette, IN 47909
Floyd County Lazy River Park
224 W. Daisy Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
Appointments must be scheduled in advance. Proof of Indiana residency and eligibility are required.
To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov, or call 211.MORE NEWS: Suspect Charged With 5 Counts Of Attempted Murder In Shooting Of Chicago Police Officer, Barricaded Standoff
As of Sunday, 2,382,578 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana, including 1,434,023 first doses and 948,555 individuals who are fully vaccinated.