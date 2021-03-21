CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday reported 779 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 21 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 677,905 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 12,536, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 410 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.

So far, 3,215,271 people have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,210,529 on Saturday. A total of 8,649,905 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported in the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

Hoosiers 45 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, and educators and school support staff through grade 12 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Registration for people 40 and older will open on Monday.

ISDH will host three pop-up vaccination clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Tuesday through Thursday at the following locations:

Elkhart Housing Authority

1396 Benham Ave.

Elkhart, IN 46516

River City Church Community Center

2842 Old U.S. 231

Lafayette, IN 47909

Floyd County Lazy River Park

224 W. Daisy Lane

New Albany, IN 47150

Appointments must be scheduled in advance. Proof of Indiana residency and eligibility are required.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov, or call 211.

As of Sunday, 2,382,578 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana, including 1,434,023 first doses and 948,555 individuals who are fully vaccinated.