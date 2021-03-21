CHICAGO (CBS) — A well-known Chicago priest is stepping away from his duties.
The Rev. Tom Hurley announced Sunday that he will no longer lead Old St. Pat's Church, at 700 W. Adams St. in the West Loop.
"I have done my best to keep a joyful, strong, positive exterior and to keep us all connected – especially during this year of the pandemic," Hurley said. "But it has come at the cost of my own health and my wellbeing."
Father Hurley told his congregation that the stress of the past two years has been particularly tough for him, and he is taking time now to care for himself.
The Archdiocese of Chicago has named the Rev. Ken Simpson to serve as the new administrator of Old St. Pat’s.