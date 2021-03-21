CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found shot and critically wounded early Sunday in the Portage Park community.
At 4:17 a.m., the 38-year-old man was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head in the 5100 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, police said.
The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. He could not tell police what had happened to him due to the severity of his injury.
As of Sunday afternoon, no one was in custody in the shooting. Area Five detectives were investigating.