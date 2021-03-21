DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:barricade, Erie Street, LaSalle Boulevard, Maserati, River North

CHICAGO (CBS) — One suspect was apprehended and another was barricaded in a building on Sunday afternoon after police pulled over a Maserati and found guns inside in River North.

At 4:15 p.m., police were trying to pull over a Maserati on Erie Street near LaSalle Boulevard for a minor traffic violation. Two people in the car bailed and ran off, police said.

After a short foot chase, police detained one suspect — a woman — and recovered guns in the car, police said.

The other suspect fled into a new-construction building where he was barricaded early Sunday evening, police said.

Police were searching for the barricaded suspect early Sunday evening. Erie Street was closed west of LaSalle Boulevard as police searched for the suspect.

