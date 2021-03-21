CHICAGO (CBS) — One suspect was apprehended and another was barricaded in a building on Sunday afternoon after police pulled over a Maserati and found guns inside in River North.
At 4:15 p.m., police were trying to pull over a Maserati on Erie Street near LaSalle Boulevard for a minor traffic violation. Two people in the car bailed and ran off, police said.
After a short foot chase, police detained one suspect — a woman — and recovered guns in the car, police said.
The other suspect fled into a new-construction building where he was barricaded early Sunday evening, police said.
Police were searching for the barricaded suspect early Sunday evening. Erie Street was closed west of LaSalle Boulevard as police searched for the suspect.