SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBS) — It was a nice sunny day in Arizona as the White Sox faced the Arizona Diamondbacks in Cactus League play Sunday.
Carlos Rodon is trying to earn a spot in that crowded White Sox starting rotation.
Rodon threw four shutout innings and struck out five Diamondbacks. He allowed just one hit and no walks.
Then, Matt Reynolds capped off four-run ninth inning comeback with RBI double.
The Sox rallied and the game finished in a 4-4 tie.