BARTLETT, Ill. (CBS) — A father and his two young sons were credited Monday with rescuing two men whose canoe flipped in a lake in a forest preserve in Bartlett.
Just after 3:30 p.m., the Bartlett Fire District was called to the West Branch Forest Preserve at Deep Quarry Lake, and learned that two victims were in the water and coming to shore. Fire personnel got in the lake to retrieve the men.READ MORE: 11-Year-Old Ny-Andra Dyer Dies, 3 Weeks After Being Caught In Crossfire At West Pullman Gas Station
The father and his two boys had been in a fishing boat on the lake, and the older of the boys had noticed the canoe was tipping over. He told his father, and they motored over to the men who fell into the water, and the father told them to hold onto the side of the boat while he drove them to the shoreline, the fire department said.READ MORE: Police Officer Among 10 Killed In Shooting At Grocery Store In Boulder, Colorado
The men whose canoe capsized both suffered mild hypothermia, but declined to go to the hospital.
“The quick thinking of the father and his two sons undoubtedly saved these victims’ lives,” the fire district said.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Rain On The Way
The Bartlett Fire District reminds everyone to use life jackets, and noted that the current water temperature throughout Illinois is not warm enough for swimming.