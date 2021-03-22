CHICAGO (CBS) — There is no doubt the COVID-19 pandemic has been traumatic for Chicago Public Schools students and staff. Monday a $24 million, three year outreach program hopes to help the healing begin.
“We were not able to forecast some of the needs that are the result of COVID-19, but now I feel strongly that the district is poised to address the many needs that I know our students will need served as they return back to school,” said Dr. Janice Jackson, CEO of Chicago Public Schools.
They call it a “healing centered framework.” It includes expanding behavioral health teams to all CPS schools; having at least one staff member in every building trained to support students on topics like trauma, anger and depression; and increasing the number of schools that turn to community partners for mental health support.