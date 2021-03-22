DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Ed Curran
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast, rain

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be another mild day, but rain is on the way.

Monday’s temperatures will be near 64 degrees with cloudy skies.

Rain chance enters the picture during the overnight hours of Monday into Tuesday. Rain chances increase Tuesday afternoon.

 

Mild temperatures continue for the rest of the week.