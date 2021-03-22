CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be another mild day, but rain is on the way.
Monday's temperatures will be near 64 degrees with cloudy skies.
Rain chance enters the picture during the overnight hours of Monday into Tuesday. Rain chances increase Tuesday afternoon.
Mild temperatures continue for the rest of the week.