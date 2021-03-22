CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported 1,220 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as 22 more deaths, as hospitalizations from the virus remain at the lowest levels reported during the pandemic.
Since the start of the pandemic, the Illinois Department of Public Health has reported a total of 1,223,083 cases, including 21,103 deaths.READ MORE: More Than 1 Million COVID Vaccine Doses Given To Chicagoans
As of Sunday night, 1,182 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 233 in the ICU and 98 on ventilators. Illinois has reported fewer than 1,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day for each of the past 16 days. Until early March, IDPH didn’t report that few hospitalizations at any point since state started tracking them last April.READ MORE: 20 School Buses Vandalized In Aurora
The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate in Illinois stands at 2.6%. The state’s average case positivity rate has now been below 3% for 36 days in a row.
Meantime, a total of 5,756,795 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered statewide since December, and the state has administered 4,747,845 doses. A total of 1,771,103 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated as of Sunday night, accounting for 13.9% of the population.MORE NEWS: 2 Injured, Sign Knocked Down In Gary, Indiana Crash On I-80/94 Near Cline Avenue
Illinois is averaging 92,148 vaccinations per day over the past week.