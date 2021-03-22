CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another was wounded late Monday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
At 5:24 p.m., the men were standing on a front porch in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when a gray sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them both.
One of the men, 31, was shot in the back and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The other, 35, was shot in the left shoulder and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.
No one was in custody early Monday evening. Area Four detectives were investigating.